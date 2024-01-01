Marseille coach De Zerbi explains signing Greenwood

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi says Mason Greenwood was the first player he asked to be signed.

Greenwood has moved to Marseille from Manchester United after being named Player of the Year while on-loan with Getafe.

The forward rebuilt his career in Spain after assault charges were dropped against him in January.

De Zerbi told L'Equipe: "Greenwood is the first player I called. I spoke with his father, who must be the same age as me.

"I warned him about the demands of this club, telling him: 'Marseille is Marseille'.

"He replied: 'I remember the historic Marseille which played in European Cup finals'."

De Zerbi also said: "I said that when a player becomes my player, I am the first to pin him to the wall when he makes a mistake.

"But towards the outside, I will always defend him as I would defend my son."