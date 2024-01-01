Marseille chief Benatia: Greenwood can reach levels of my ex-teammates Robben, Dybala

Tribal Football
Olympique Marseille chief Mehdi Benatia admits he's excited by the potential of Mason Greenwood.

The former Manchester United forward has been outstanding for OM since his summer arrival.

Benatia told BeIN Sports: "Mason Greenwood? That's the very, very high level. I played with (Paulo) Dybala, (Arjen) Robben... he's a player who has no limits. 

"He can score 20 goals per season if he wants to."

He was also full of praise for Tottenham loanee Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, whom he knew from Bayern Munich.

"He's one of the first names we tried. It wasn't possible at the beginning, I always wanted to relaunch the file, he improves  other players."

