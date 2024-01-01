Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood has enormous room for improvement

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi admits he's delighted with Mason Greenwood's early impact.

The former Manchester United forward struck twice in victory over Brest last week.

De Zerbi said ahead of OM's clash with Reims, "He has to continue training like he is doing. Mason Greenwood is a serious boy, we are all satisfied with him as a player and as a person, for his behavior. He has enormous room for improvement.

"Against Brest we had a great match but we barely managed to hold the ball because the players were not available.

"He, like Luis Henrique or Elye Wahi, must not only think about attacking the depth but also make others play to weave the game."