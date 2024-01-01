Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Barcelona rethink Fati plans
Dante tells Man Utd's Antony to "persevere" after tough start to Premier League career

Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood has enormous room for improvement

Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood has enormous room for improvement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood has enormous room for improvement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood has enormous room for improvementAction Plus
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi admits he's delighted with Mason Greenwood's early impact.

The former Manchester United forward struck twice in victory over Brest last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Zerbi said ahead of OM's clash with Reims, "He has to continue training like he is doing. Mason Greenwood is a serious boy, we are all satisfied with him as a player and as a person, for his behavior. He has enormous room for improvement.

"Against Brest we had a great match but we barely managed to hold the ball because the players were not available.

"He, like Luis Henrique or Elye Wahi, must not only think about attacking the depth but also make others play to weave the game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Zerbi RobertoGreenwood MasonMarseilleBrestManchester UnitedLigue 1
Related Articles
Greenwood: De Zerbi key to Marseille choice; Harriet and I have rebuilt ourselves as a couple
De Zerbi called Greenwood everyday to get transfer for Marseille done
Man Utd include surprise clause in Greenwood's Marseille deal