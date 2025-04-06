Marmoush delighted with first months at Man City

Omar Marmoush says he's enjoyed his first months with Manchester City.

The Egypt striker will lead the line tonight at Manchester United in his first derby.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's great to be here. It's a lovely city and the club is huge. English is my second language, so it's easier for me to get along here. The people at the club, the staff, we're all one big family," said Marmoush.

The Egyptian striker also offered his opinion on the comparison between the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

He said, "The pressure is easier for me to handle because the players around me are of higher quality. The biggest difference is the intensity: here it is higher than in Germany. Any team can beat anyone."