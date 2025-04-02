Grealish and Marmoush score as Manchester City silence Leicester

Manchester City won their 13th successive Premier League game against newly-promoted sides as they beat Leicester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium to climb into the top four.

Looking to build on Sunday’s FA Cup win over Bournemouth, City got off to the perfect start here, taking the lead after just two minutes.

Jérémy Doku nicked the ball in midfield before feeding Savinho, who crossed for Jack Grealish to caress into the bottom corner for his first PL goal since December 2023.

Leicester, in what was their only attempt of the whole match, could have equalised through Bilal El Khannouss, but he dragged his shot just wide from the edge of the box.

That proved a costly miss, as the hosts doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark. Omar Marmoush - deputising for the injured Erling Haaland - capitalised on some poor goalkeeping from Mads Hermansen to lash off the crossbar and into an unguarded net - the Egyptian’s fifth first-half league goal since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hermansen made up for his error by tipping Savinho’s close-range strike away, ensuring that the deficit was only two goals going into the second half.

Nonetheless, City still had their tails up and were chasing a third to put the game to bed. Marmoush almost doubled his tally just before the hour, as a lovely passing move ended with him in the area, but he could only place the ball over the bar.

The hosts continued to dominate possession, but lacked a cutting edge in the second period in which just one shot on target was recorded.

Still, the three points were all that mattered as Pep Guardiola’s men won their first match in three in the league and also welcomed Oscar Bobb back from a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Leicester became only the fourth side to lose seven successive English top-flight games without scoring - a run which has kept them rooted in the bottom three and destined for relegation.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)