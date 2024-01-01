Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Liverpool special - Gravenberch, Salah & Saudi, a tribute to Yeats

He played over 200 games for Liverpool and won five league title in his seven seasons at Anfield.

During that period Mark Lawrenson also experienced the transition from Bob Paisley to Kenny Dalglish via Joe Fagan run smoothly. So perhaps he can explain why the team that collapsed so dramatically towards the end of last season are now top of the table under new boss Arne Slot?

“Maybe they’re not quite as hard-driven as Klopp's team was?" Lawrenson told Tribalfootball.com. "You could see towards the end of the season they were flagging a little bit and, in fairness to them, they had quite a few injuries. If they'd kept nearly everyone fit and available last season, they might even have nicked the title at the end, but it wasn't to be.

“Klopp is a manager that you literally would jump over hot coals to play for and he made the decision himself to leave, which was a brave thing to do. Arne Slot is fortunate in a way because he's got outstanding players and he probably only needs to improve them 5-10 % just to have an even better chance of winning more trophies.

“But the biggest thing is keeping the players happy who don't start on a regular basis. Then you've got a real chance. As soon as you're left out of the team you look at the manager and think he's crap. That's the way footballers think. They didn't have that with Klopp and I don't think they're going to have that with Arne Slot.”

Gravenberch has done well in a new position. Do you think he can do it long-term?

“Yes, I do. Absolutely. He's looked like the player that they thought they signed when they brought him in from Bayern Munich. And the three players in midfield now are all experienced and they're all very, very good positionally. It just works."

John Barnes said, Gravenberch’s playing like Pirlo and Rafael van der Vaart said he has the potential to be even better than Jude Bellingham. Those are big words; do you agree?

“Well, I get why they’re saying that, but why put that pressure on the lad? Is he a new Pirlo, no I don’t think so, but even if he’s 90 % Pirlo we’ve still got a fantastic player”.

Saudi football hasn't quite worked out for Mané and Firmino. Should that be a warning for Salah?

“Yeah, it should, but if he goes to Saudi, he can name his own prize. Nobody can complain if he goes, and if does he will be a god. But I hope he doesn't go. He’s started extremely well. With his haircut, he looks even stronger. If you look at him, he's beefed up.”

Do you think him leaving is inevitable?

“No. As long as he's playing on a regular basis, I don't see why he would want to go. Even though he could make all this money, they're all extremely rich already. I'm told that he really likes where he lives. He likes playing for Liverpool. He likes the fact that everyone thinks he's fantastic. Why would you change?”

Are you surprised the club hasn’t moved to tie down Salah, van Dijk or Alexander-Arnold yet?

“Not really. It's the first month of the season and a player can lose form, he can get injured, all kinds of things. I think, FSG are just sitting and waiting. Everybody wants to sign all three and replacing all three would be a lot of money. Van Dijk made a couple of statements last week, which sounded like he was ready now to talk about it. I think Trent just wants to play for Liverpool. They're all guaranteed massive money anyway. So, I hope they sign all three of them.”

Do you think Curtis Jones can become a first-choice player for Liverpool?

“I think so, but if the three current midfielders keep fit, they're virtually going to play every single game. But; you don't know in football, people get injured, lose form, stuff like that. And they have a ton of games to play this coming season.”

Do you see Chiesa as a winger or playing centrally?

“As a winger. He is a bit injury prone, but 10 million quid is a steal nowadays. If he still has that pace that he had playing in Italy with all the trickery, he's going to be a fantastic addition to the squad. And he'll get loads of love at Liverpool. It's that type of club.”

Speaking of loads of love; the Liverpool community recently lost the Big Man, Ron Yeats. What kind of man was he on and off the pitch for Liverpool?

“When I was there, he was chief scout. Bill Shankly brought him in along with Ian St. John and they were arguably two of the best signings Liverpool ever made. Certainly, two of the best that 'Shanks' made. They completely changed the way that Liverpool played.

“When they signed Ron Yates, who was about six foot four, all the journalists turned up to speak to him and Shanks says, 'come and have a look, it'll take you 20 minutes to walk around him'. Yeats drove that team on, he was captain and him and Ian St. John were strong personalities. Unfortunately for Ron he had Alzheimer’s for a few years which is just a poor situation to be in. Hopefully, he can rest in peace now.”

