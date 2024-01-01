March working his way back to full fitness as he returns to Brighton training pitch

March working his way back to full fitness as he returns to the training pitch

Brighton star Solly March is said to be in good shape as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

The winger has been out since last October and has not yet been considered for selection.

However, coach Fabian Huerzeler admits that March has been improving as he trains with the first team squad.

Asked about a timetable for his return, Huerzeler replied: “I wouldn't say close. If you're injured for that long time, it's a long way back, but he has made a great impression.

“He's going step-by-step. He's now training fully with us but it is not that he can train already in every training session.

“We have to be very patient. We have to go step-by-step, but the positive thing is that he's back on the training pitch.

“He can go at this intensity. He's in a very good shape. We are all impressed how good he is already after his long injury.

“It's now about not putting pressure on him. It's about helping him, giving him a good environment where he can adapt quickly.

“He's very, very professional. You really feel that he wants to come back on the pitch as quick as possible and therefore we give him all the time, but also all the help he needs.