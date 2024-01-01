Brighton defender Veltman rejects claims of getting Rice sent-off

Brighton defender Joel Veltman has spoken about how media pundits have got it wrong regarding an incident in a recent game.

The Albion secured a creditable 1-1 draw against Arsenal, but the game is remembered for Declan Rice getting as second yellow card for kicking the ball away before an Albion freekick.

Advertisement Advertisement

Veltman admits that he was unhappy at being accused of trying to get Rice sent off in the incident.

He told The Argus: “I am accused of trying to get him injured, of playing the ref.

“Loads of big people were saying lies on television, as well, and that’s what I personally hate.

“I know I didn’t want to kick him.

“After the game I said I wanted to find Danny in space but I meant in the pocket.

“They thought I wanted to give a pass about 80 yards but that was not the case.

“I was trying to explain where Danny was.

“You can see it all in front of the camera.

“Of course I am aware of everything, like Rice, the quick free-kick I wanted to take.

“And then he kicked it away and I was surprised I kicked him. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’.

“I was not going to the ref asking for a second yellow card. Not at all.

“If you ask me was it harsh to give him a second yellow, in my opinion, yes.

“So I understand the complaints Arsenal had but the things they are throwing at my head are ridiculous.

“People are saying literally lies about what I was doing, what I was thinking at the moment. It was so not true.

“On social media, commenting and bad stuff.

“The Arsenal fanbase is quite big, I believe that now!

“There was just too much.”