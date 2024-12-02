Marinakis on buying his next club: It needs to be something major, something bigger

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wants to buy more clubs for his “empire.”

The Greek businessman already owns Forest, Olympiacos, and other teams around the world.

Now he is looking to bring in a top Brazilian club, with ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu set to lead the way with the project.

“Meeting Marinakis, Nottingham Forest’s enigmatic and mysterious owner,” stated Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett. 

“Sky Sports news spent three days in his home town of Piraeus where we were granted access into the inner sanctum of one of the richest and most powerful men in the world.

“He speaks plainly about Edu and how capturing Arsenal’s sporting director is a measure of his ambition.”

Marinakis says in one clip: “I would like to cooperate with him on a global project.”

Dorsett continued: “We hear about his unequivocal desire to make Forest perennial European contenders.

“I have no regrets, whenever we have been loud we have been absolutely right,” said the forthright owner and businessman.

Marinakis added: “It needs to be something major, something bigger.”

 

