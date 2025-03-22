Marinakis convinced Forest and Olympiacos in Champions League next season

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is convinced they're ready for the Champions League.

Forest are on track for a top four finish and qualification for Europe's elite competition.

Marinakis also owns Olympiacos, which are leading the Greek League table by seven points.

Marinakis told Mega: "I'm sure you've heard many things, what I have to say is that since both clubs will compete in the Champions League one of them is sure to win it."

Interestingly, Marinakis is moving to prepare for both clubs to play in the Champions League next season. It was recently announced that confirm Forest co-owner Sokratis Kominakis and Ioannis Vrentzos are no longer directors at the City Ground.

Both Vrentzos and Kominakis will retain their positions at Olympiacos.

Forest ace Gibbs-White: Tuchel very honest with me in England call