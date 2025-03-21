Forest striker Wood cops yellow card for signing autographs during NZ win

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been booked for signing autographs while in action for New Zealand.

Wood struck a hat-trick as NZ defeated Fiji 7-0 in their World Cup qualifier today.

However, he was handed a yellow card after being substituted for signing autographs and taking photographs with fans.

The All Whites will meet New Caledonia in their final Oceania World Cup qualifier on Monday.

"We know how good New Caledonia are and we're going to have to be ready for them," said captain Wood.

"We know they're going to cause us problems. We need to focus on doing recovery well now and be ready to go Monday."