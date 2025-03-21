Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Man Utd set £50M price tag for Hojlund as swap deal for Napoli's Osimhen becomes clear
Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven return

Forest striker Wood cops yellow card for signing autographs during NZ win

Paul Vegas
Forest striker Wood cops yellow card for signing autographs during NZ win
Forest striker Wood cops yellow card for signing autographs during NZ winAction Plus
Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been booked for signing autographs while in action for New Zealand.

Wood struck a hat-trick as NZ defeated Fiji 7-0 in their World Cup qualifier today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he was handed a yellow card after being substituted for signing autographs and taking photographs with fans.

The All Whites will meet New Caledonia in their final Oceania World Cup qualifier on Monday.

"We know how good New Caledonia are and we're going to have to be ready for them," said captain Wood.

"We know they're going to cause us problems. We need to focus on doing recovery well now and be ready to go Monday."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWood ChrisNottingham
Related Articles
Collymore questions Tuchel's England squad: Forest trio deserved to be called up
Forest ace Gibbs-White: Tuchel very honest with me in England call
Wood reveals he will return to New Zealand after Forest to end his successful career