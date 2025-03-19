Forest ace Gibbs-White: Tuchel very honest with me in England call

Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White admits England coach Thomas Tuchel was straight with him ahead of his late call-up.

The attacking midfielder was called up to replace injured Chelsea ace Cole Palmer.

Gibbs-White was originally left out of Tuchel's squad and he told talkSPORT: "I was surprised. And so I got the call on Thursday and I think this is what I really like about this manager. He was very open and honest.

"He called me and said, 'Oh, look, I'm not choosing you purely based on (my) own decision.’ And I understood it. I had to respect it.

"I felt like I did enough to get the call up. Sunday late afternoon, he messaged me to say, 'Are you free for a call?’

"And I replied so fast saying, 'Yes’. And obviously he said, 'Are you still upset or do you want to come and join us in training tomorrow?'

"And I said,' Obviously I want to come and join the team in training tomorrow.' So to get the call was incredible. And I'm just so happy to be here right now."