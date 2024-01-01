Maresca "very happy" after first three months in charge of Chelsea

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says he is delighted with the club's start to the season after a tough 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The Blues sit just four points below league leaders Liverpool and have picked up 14 of the 21 points available under Maresca who is satisfied with what has been a great start for the Italian.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Yes (I am happy)," he said. "When we started the season, to think by the second international break you are fourth, the way the team are playing, the way the team are learning to play different kinds of games, for sure I am very happy.

“We have 14 points from seven games, it is important, but for me it is also important to see the way we got 14 points – it has been in different ways, in different types of games, home and away. Against a team like today, who sit back and try to be aggressive, you have to use different weapons, but I think in general, we are very happy with where we are but for sure we can do many things better.”

Maresca also spoke on Chelsea’s form at home which he says needs to improve even if recent performances have been excellent.

“(In terms of) the reason why we have won more games away compared to at home, I prefer to analyse the games. Today we did everything to win the game and we deserved to win the game. Sometimes you don’t score.

“Against Palace, more or less it was similar to today so there is no reason why at the moment we have won more away and not as many games at home.

“We have played four games at home in a row and we have won three and drawn today so it was a good point.”