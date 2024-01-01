Tribal Football
Maresca speaks on injury prone Lavia
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained the situation involving Romeo Lavia. 

The midfielder has barely featured for the club so far this term, despite having been fit in preseason. 

Lavia did suffer an injury early in the campaign, but has now been deemed fit for action. 

Maresca stated: "No. Romeo is available for tomorrow. The only one who isn't available is Reece (James)." 

On whether Lavia would play this weekend, he added: "We will see. We will see.  

“We have one more session and then we will decide, but the important is that he is finally back." 

