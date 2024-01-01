Disasi says "every player knows what they have to do" as Maresca's Chelsea tactics pay off

Diasi says "every player knows what they have to do" as Maresca tactics pay off

Axel Disasi has spoken about Enzo Maresca’s attitude and tactics this season and how the Chelsea squad are adapting and learning to his style of play.

Chelsea have only lost once in seven matches since their opening day loss to Manchester City which is a testament to Maresca’s forward thinking tactics that have impressed fans and pundits alike.

Advertisement Advertisement

Disasi explained that the Blues form and recent success is down to an understanding between the players and the coach on and off the pitch.

“It is because of the ideas of the coach and the tactics. In training, we all train on the same system and all on the same tactics, so every player knows what they have to do in their position.

“That is why it is easy for everyone even if we have a lot of changes. Everyone knows what they have to do.”

“Sometimes when you play against a lower league team you can become a little bit distracted, but the coach said that we have to stay serious and show everyone that Chelsea are a serious team that wants to win every game.”

The Italian has only been in charge of the club for three months but Disasi says everyone has a great relationship with him which helps the side connect and be consistent.

“The relationship with the coach is good and every player knows what they have to do,’ Disasi said. ‘The tactics are clear and we have had good results so everything is going well.

“The way we play shows the quality of all the players because the idea is to put the player in the best position to perform and to be good. So we have done this during the last few games and I hope that we will continue like this.”