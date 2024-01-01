Maresca set to keep a close eye on French star who he is desperately trying to keep fit

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is set to keenly observe the upcoming week-and-a-half to ensure his players stay fit.

The Blues have many stars involved in matches for their countries in the next fortnight.

Following the announcement that Wesley Fofana is fit to play for France, many fans expressed concerns given his previous injury history.

The club have confirmed, per The Express and other reports, that Fofana is fit enough to play for his nation this month.

"Wes is a player that I really love," Maresca said of Fofana recently.

"I am in love with Wes! He is doing fantastic after one year injured and, for any player in the world, when you are out for one year and then you come back, it is not easy, and he is doing top. This is the only thing we want from him