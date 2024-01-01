Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Maresca a very good manager

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo says the players are enjoying playing for manager Enzo Maresca.

Caicedo was speaking before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

He told the club's website: "All the players are enjoying it because he is a very good manager.

"He has given me responsibility. It’s good when the manager does that because he knows you can do it well. He always tells me to help the team attacking and defending, and that’s what I’m doing on the pitch.

"He likes when we have the ball.

"I try to keep the ball. Every game I try to do assists or make good passes to create chances. I am working on both sides helping to get forwards and backwards, and I’m so happy when I help the team to win games.’