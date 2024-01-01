Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Maresca a very good manager

Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Maresca a very good manager
Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Maresca a very good managerAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo says the players are enjoying playing for manager Enzo Maresca.

Caicedo was speaking before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the club's website: "All the players are enjoying it because he is a very good manager.

"He has given me responsibility. It’s good when the manager does that because he knows you can do it well. He always tells me to help the team attacking and defending, and that’s what I’m doing on the pitch.

"He likes when we have the ball.

"I try to keep the ball. Every game I try to do assists or make good passes to create chances. I am working on both sides helping to get forwards and backwards, and I’m so happy when I help the team to win games.’

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaicedo MoisesMaresca EnzoChelsea
Related Articles
Caicedo "working to become a Chelsea legend"
Maresca says his Chelsea side are not ready to challenge for title
Casadei: Maresca convinced me to stick with Chelsea