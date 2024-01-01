Maresca says Chilwell could play a huge Chelsea role this season after telling him to leave

Maresca says Chilwell could play a huge role this season after telling him to leave

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has outlined the potential involvement of Ben Chilwell.

The England defender was told to find a new club and ostracized from the squad in the summer.

However, he did play in the Carabao Cup in midweek and may well be involved in Premier League action too.

Maresca stated: "Yeah, in the moment that we need, why not? I said already many times and I will say again; in the moment Chilly is with us, he is one of the Chelsea players and one of our players. If we need, we can give him time and minutes."

On whether he should have not told Chilwell to leave, he added: "We all make mistakes.

“Probably yes or probably no. I'm here to make decisions; sometimes they are good decisions, sometimes they are not good but the only thing I can say is that there is not any bad intention from me. It's to think about the best thing for the club."