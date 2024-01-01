Tribal Football
Chilwell sends message to Chelsea fans after Cup winning return
Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell played his first game for the club in more than five months.

The defender has been set aside by boss Enzo Maresca since he took over in the summer.

However, Chilwell was given a route back as he played in the Carabao Cup against Barrow in a 5-0 win.

He was greeted with loud cheers from the stands, as he is a popular figure with the supporters.

Chilwell even wore the captain's armband during the second half of the game.

He still has a contract at Stamford Bridge that goes until the summer of 2027.

After the game, Chilwell posted a message to fans on social media: "Missed nights at the Bridge in front of you guys".

