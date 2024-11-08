Maresca says Chelsea full of confidence ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is ready to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two clubs face a huge test of their top four and title challenging credentials in this game.

While the Gunners are slight favorites, Chelsea will have home advantage at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca stated: "We're always looking for something different, no matter if it's Arsenal or another team, to see how we can attack and defend in the right way. We did that this season against any team. For sure, Arsenal is the closest one to the best team in England, that is City. But we’re going to try to do our game, prepare in the best way we can and try to win."

Asked if they need a statement win, he added: "For sure, I would like to win this kind of game. But since we started, I’ve always said the same - that for sure I analyse the result but first of all, I analyse the performance. And do you think we deserved to lose against Liverpool?"

"Me too (didn't deserve to lose). But it's football. Now, hopefully, we can win Sunday, we can win that kind of game. But also, in this competition, in the Premier League, it's difficult to win against any team.

"For sure, if I can decide, I would like to win against Arsenal on Sunday, no doubt. But, also, Liverpool away, the performance was very good, we didn't deserve to lose. Even City. The good thing is that we are there.

"We are there, and you cannot see a big difference when we play these kind of games. This is the most important thing. I don't have doubt if it's Sunday or if it's the next game but for sure, we're going be there and win this kind of game. No doubt."

On whether it was the biggest game of the season, he finished: "You don't know how worried I was tonight against this team. I try to take all the games in the same way - serious, preparing in the best way, how we can attack good, how we can defend good. I try to take all the games in the same way.

"Tonight, I was very worried because this is the one that it's easy to drop because mentally, you are not ready when you have to be ready. If you ask me, in the next two games, which one do you want to win? For sure, I want to win both. But if I have to take one, I take the next one. Also, because in two games, we play Leicester away and I feel very close to them!"