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Maresca reveals why managing Man City is football’s best job

Maresca reveals why managing Man City is football’s best job
Maresca reveals why managing Man City is football’s best jobČTK / AP / Lee Jin-man

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca believes managing the club is the best job in football.

The Italian replaced Pep Guardiola after his decade-long reign, having impressed at Leicester City and Chelsea

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Maresca guided Leicester to the Championship title and helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. 

He also has strong City connections, having managed the EDS side to a PL2 title before serving as a first-team assistant during the club’s historic Treble-winning campaign.

“It’s a fantastic job, it’s nice and exciting and for me, it is a privilege,” he said. 

“First of all, the most important thing for me has been that Khaldoon, Hugo and Ferran all speak the same language in terms of, for sure this is a club that has to win games, titles and has to compete, but we also talk about how we can continue to make this club better, season after season.

“This for me from my point of view is very important when all the people speak the same language, it’s very important.  

“I was very convinced since day one and the reason why is because I know people inside the organisation and I know how serious they are.

“Again, this is a club that has to win but we have to get better season after season.” 

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Enzo MarescaPep GuardiolaManchester CityLeicesterChelseaPremier League

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