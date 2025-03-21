Terry opens up on how Maresca wants to use James at Chelsea: I don't like it, to be honest

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed that he thinks manager Enzo Maresca wants to use Reece James in the wrong way tactically this season.

Since returning from injury at the start of January, James has been a regular starter under the Italian manager and has played the majority of his matches at Chelsea in the middle of the pitch this season. Maresca recently explained what he wants from James and how he sees him as a midfielder which sparked controversy.

“I see Reece as a midfielder, not just now but since day one,' Maresca said at the start of the month. 'Before I met him for the first time when he was on holiday, I sent him a clip of how he could play as a midfielder. So I imagined him playing as a midfielder a long time ago.”

The defender was a hot topic in Tuchel’s recent press conference where he explained where he thinks his best position is where he would traditionally play.

"I still feel he is a player for the full-back and wing-back positions" this week after naming James in his first England squad.

In the aftermath of both assessments, Terry agreed with Tuchel and thinks that James should stick to defense instead of drifting into midfielder where he doesn’t belong.

"I agree with that (Tuchel's assessment). I see him as a defender. I don't like it, to be honest, people drifting in (to midfielder) I think it is more confusing.

"Midfielders are very comfortable with their back to goal. When defenders step into those roles it is probably the opposite, we are probably not as comfortable receiving the ball with our back to goal.

"A very different role and first and foremost, talking about the 2005-06 season, we conceded 15 goals and top teams are built around good foundations and I think you need that.

"To be able to do that, you need a back four or a solid back three in place."

Maresca explained that he planned to play James as a midfielder before he even met him but after Terry has shared his opinion he may think twice in the future, especially with so many talented assets at the club who could fit into midfield instead. The England international is likely to feature against Albania on Friday night where Terry will be pleased to see him locked in the full-back role where he feels he belongs.