Reece James hits back at Chelsea fans over Enzo Maresca criticism

Chelsea captain Reece James has said the club have 'come on leaps and bounds' amid ongoing fan criticism of manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have gone from title challengers to top four hopefuls after a dismal run of form throughout the festive period and into the last ten games of the season.

Enzo Maresca has been heavily criticised for his style of play along with their poor run of form, despite impressing in his first few months in charge.

The Premier League side remain in contention for silverware and are heavy favourites to win the Europa Conference League, even if recent showings have left a lot to be desired.

James, 25, has given Maresca his full backing, praising him for the progress his side and made and setting their ambitions in stone.

Speaking to Sky Sports, James said: "Our objective is to play Champions League football next year. I think there's still more to come from us, it's early days.

"We've learnt a lot this season and are still learning. We have come on leaps and bounds this year, fighting against the best teams in the league on a consistent basis.

"I think the balance of the team is key, to have different players for different roles. Everyone complements each other well and that helps with where we are so far. Hopefully our performances reflect how far we have come.

"The way the head coach is with the team, the way he wants us to play and how passionate he is makes it enjoyable. Our idea and focus stays the same no matter who we are playing against."