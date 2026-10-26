Enzo Maresca is reportedly still keen on a reunion with Malo Gusto at Manchester City as Chelsea lower their asking price.

Maresca, 46, walked out on Chelsea on New Year’s Day and has since taken over at Manchester City, winning seven of their first eight Premier League games together.

Advertisement Advertisement

Enzo Fernandez was the only player to follow Maresca from Stamford Bridge to the Etihad, joining for a reported £125 million.

Others were heavily linked, however, including French full-back Gusto.

The 23-year-old wasn’t considered to be one of Chelsea’s ‘untouchables’ in the summer and the club were willing to part ways should their whopping £75 million asking price to be met.

According to TeamTalk, Maresca remains keen on bringing Gusto to Man City and Cheslea would be open to a negotiation.

It’s understood that Man City believe a fee of around £50 million could be enough to get a deal done, but it remains to be seen if Gusto would be keen on the move with the 155 charges punishment looming.