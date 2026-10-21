Flashscore sources: Chelsea start right-back search amid Gusto uncertainty

The future of Chelsea's Malo Gusto is to be determined

Chelsea have begun exploring the right-back market as they assess their long-term options.

Sources indicate that scouts are being deployed across Europe with the task of uncovering elite-level prospects that can become a significant part of their future.

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The planning goes hand-in-hand with considerations around Malo Gusto's future at the club.

We have revealed previously that Gusto's €80 million valuation from the summer is being re-evaluated, opening up the possibility of the France international becoming available in January.

The 22-year-old remains under contract until 2030, but his limited role so far this season has raised questions over his long-term place in the squad. There is a growing feeling that a departure in either of the two 2027 transfer windows is a realistic possibility if the right conditions emerge.

The Blues are not rushing into a decision, but the possibility of a departure is relevant as they begin to shape their transfer plans.

Chelsea are beginning their initial explorations of the market to identify potential additions, while also holding discussions with Gusto's representatives to further understand the player's position.

Manchester City were interested in Gusto during the summer, although that possibility is currently on ice as they await further developments surrounding the Premier League charges against the club.

Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Tottenham are among the other clubs keeping an eye on his situation, with interest likely to depend heavily on the conditions Chelsea would accept for a transfer.

The defender's valuation will be central to determining whether a January move becomes viable. Chelsea's previous €80 million figure represented a significant obstacle, and any reassessment could change the picture for clubs considering an approach.

However, the Blues are not actively forcing Gusto towards the exit. Their priority is to understand the options available, assess the market and establish whether there is a suitable replacement before making any definitive decision.