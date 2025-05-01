Maresca offers local press update on Chelsea's Swedish prospect Antwi

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy to talk up Swedish defender Genesis Antwi at yesterday's Europa Conference League media conference.

Ahead of their semifinal first-leg clash at Djurgarden, Maresca was asked by the local press for a progress report on the 17 year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

"First of all, he's one of the young players," said Maresca, "he's one of the academy players in this moment. We try always to give them chances when they deserve. For part of the season he was working with us when we needed him.

"We call him and he works with us. He's doing well, as you said, with the under-21s and also he's doing well when we call him. So we are happy to give him the chance and we see in the next game he can be involved."

Maresca also was asked about Djurgarden's plastic pitch.

He added, "Yes, it's completely different. I know that in the last weeks even some of their players were complaining about the pitch. They play every week, so for us it's a different one. But there are no excuses, no reasons why we are not going to compete tomorrow and the second game at all."