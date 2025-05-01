Maresca insists Chelsea wary of Djurgarden: You don't win titles with money

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists they'll meet Djurgarden full of respect for the Swedes.

The Blues are in Sweden for tonight's Europa Conference League semifinal first-leg.

Maresca said in his media preview, "You don't win games and titles with money. And we know very well that. So it's not about how much you spend, how much in the transfer market. You are not going to win games or titles just because you spend big money. You have to spend money, but in the right way. And this season we are now in the Conference League semi-final, we are fighting in our league, and hopefully we can finish better in both competitions.

"First of all, I think we are trying to build a mentality, a winner mentality. So, for me, you build that taking every game, no matter who is the other player, and try to win every game. It's the only way to build a winner mentality. You cannot build a winner mentality if you don't win games.

"At the end, it's a matter of winning games. So, the players, they are aware that tomorrow is an important game, but they also are aware that the next one is also important. But we have, in terms of Premier League, we have four games. All of them, all of them, they're going to be very important. But we need to go game by game. So, now it's tomorrow, and after tomorrow, we're going to be focused on Liverpool, and the players, they're going to be focused on that, for sure."

We respect this competition

Captain Reece James slammed his teammates after their home defeat to Legia Warsaw in Chelsea's quarterfinal tie.

Asked if James' words had shaken up the players, Maresca also said: "Don't take nothing for granted. As you said, I don't think we disrespect the competition. That game, I've said many times, when you win the first game 0-3, the second one you try to manage a little bit the game. And probably that's been the big mistake.

"But I don't think we disrespect the competition. Because since we start, we try to be every time very professional in all the competitions. But for sure that game was not our best game. But probably the reason why is because, again, you win 0-3 away. Also because in two days, in three days, I think we play Fulham away.

"So we were also trying to manage a little bit the players and the first result. But it's good that happened. Because hopefully it's not going to happen again."