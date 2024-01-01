Tribal Football
Maresca keeping eye on Chelsea signing Estevao
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is pleased with the progress of Estevao Willian.

Currently on-loan with Palmeiras, the summer signing is set to join Chelsea in January,

After victory at Bournemouth, Maresca said: "Yes, we are following him.

"He is doing fantastic but unfortunately he is doing fantastic there and not with us. We are going to wait until next summer when he will arrive here but for sure we are very happy in the way he is doing these things.

"No, no, no (I haven't spoken to him). I have so many players to speak to (laughs). No, I didn't speak with him."

