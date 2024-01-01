Makelele takes Gibbs with him to Asteras Tripolis

Chelsea and Real Madrid hero Claude Makelele has been named new coach of Asteras Tripolis.

The Frenchman replaces Milan Rastavac, after his sacking.

Makelele has served as assistant at PSG, technical director at Monaco, assistant coach at Swansea and coach at Bastia, Eupen and Chelsea Under-18. He had not coached since 2019.

The Greek club announced: "The French superstar, Mr. Claude Makélélé is the new coach of Asteras. His collaborators will be two other great personalities of football, Mr. Nigel Gibbs and Mr. Raphaël Fèvre.

"We welcome Mr. Claude Makélélé and his collaborators to our family and wish them every success."