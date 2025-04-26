Maresca fully confident in Cabellero for Chelsea clash with Everton

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has full confidence in his staff as he sits out today's clash with Everton.

The Blues meet Everton in today's early kickoff with Maresca suspended from the touchline. Assistant manager Willy Caballero is set to take charge for the day.

"I know Willy from many years ago," said Maresca.

"We played together and since then we always have been in contact, and from the moment that we finished as players, (talked) about doing something together. He has been with me since my journey started. Willy’s background for sure means he can help a lot with the relations with players.

"Danny Walker is the other assistant. Danny has been with me since I was under-23 coach (at Man City). They both help me a lot.

"There is also Roberto (Vitiello) that is not on the bench, but probably today he will be on the bench."

He added, "In almost all the clubs where I've ever been, I was one of the captains, so probably when the manager is not there, it’s for the leadership group to also step forward, to take responsibility because yes, the manager is not there.

"The assistant manager is there, the coach is there for sure, but you also as a player probably you need to take more responsibility."