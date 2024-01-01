Maresca hoping to have Chelsea pair back this week

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will be hoping to have two of his players available this week.

The Blues are set to take on West Ham United at the weekend in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca hopes that Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia will be fit in time for the game.

"Romeo Lavia and Malo Gusto continued their rehabilitation on Tuesday with another modified session as they continue their recovery from injury," the club posted on their official X account.

Per football.london, there is a suggestion that neither player will be ready in time for the game.

The hope is that they can continue their work on the training ground during the week and get up to full match sharpness.