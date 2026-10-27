Maresca has 'no doubts about' Donnarumma & Guehi after costly mistakes

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has rallied behind under fire stars Gianliugi Donnarumma and Marc Guehi.

The pair will be rested for the EFL Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow with Geronimo Rulli starting in goal in place of Donnarumma.

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City lost their 100% Premier League record so far this season via a 2-1 defeat away at Aston Villa with Guehi caught out in the build up to Nicolas Jackson's opener.

Erling Haaland's equaliser dragged City level at the start of the second half, but Jackson scored again to claim three points for Unai Emery's hosts, with Donnarumma weakly attempted to save his effort.

"When a player or manager doesn't get results or makes a mistake, it's normal that criticism is a consequence.

"Gigio, I think, since we started has done well. It's part of the season, we're playing so many games, that sometimes it's almost impossible to not make a mistake.

"He's quite a strong guy. He knows anyway that when he makes a mistake, he doesn't need us to tell him it was a mistake. He recognises that and it's part of the game.

"I'm completely happy with Marc because the way he reacted was fantastic. He's a top guy, one of the captains, he's a leader and I love Marc."