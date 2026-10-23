Man City vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as City hope to continue ruthless streak

Manchester City travel to Villa Park as they aim to continue their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Premier League leaders City have secured seven wins from seven league matches under Enzo Maresca whose side has been ruthless, to say the least.

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Maresca is the first-ever manager to win his first seven games in charge of a club in the division, whilst City's only defeat in their last 11 matches in all competitions came at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League just over a week ago.

Villa, meanwhile, have bounced back after a tricky start and they will be seeking another shock result after winning four of their last six Premier League meetings with City, including each of their last three away matches by an aggregate score of 4-1.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa team news

Amadou Onana (ACL), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) are ruled out for Villa. Johan Manzambi (muscle) and young defender Modou Keba Cisse (groin) are both minor doubts.

Antoine Semenyo is ruled out for around eight weeks with a knee injury, but other than the winger, City are injury-free.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The two sides meet at Villa Park for a 12:30 PM UK time kick-off.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Bogarde; Kamara, Gomes; Alysson, Barkley, Buendia; Jackson.

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Ait Nouri; Anderson, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Form

Man City: WWLWW

Aston Villa: WWWDW

Key stats

Villa won the most recent meeting 2–1 at the Etihad on 24 May 2026 and also beat City 1–0 at Villa Park in October 2025.

The Premier League's historical head-to-head record listed ahead of this fixture gives City 31 wins, Villa 11 and 10 draws across 52 meetings.

Villa have scored 18 goals across their last five matches in all competitions, but City's league defence has conceded only seven times.