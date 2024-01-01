Maresca happy with Chelsea progress during US tour

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is happy with their preseason progress.

The Blues were in the United States to take on a number of top European teams.

While they did not pick up too many wins, Maresca was pleased with the workout.

He stated: "It was a good moment (coming to the USA) for different reasons, to see the fans from outside the UK. Five games in 17 or 18 days is a lot of games. In this moment, the ideal situation would be to prepare for the games but for most of the games we have been without the preparation.

"We didn't prepare the game with the training session like we are used to doing during a normal season. Some of the games, we just prepared with a video or the tactical board. We tried to adapt and I think we had a very good two weeks in Cobham.

"We have one week or 10 days in Cobham when we go back. For me, the real pre-season has been the two weeks at Cobham and the week or 10 days we have at Cobham. Here, it has been a mixed feeling."