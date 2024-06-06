Chelsea boss Maresca talks up Caicedo; explains Jackson role

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about the impact of Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson.

The duo did take their time to settle into life at Stamford Bridge, but were important players by the end of last season.

Asked about Caicedo, Maresca told reporters: "I love Moi. I know Moi already for many years. Last year was a bit complicated for different reasons. Before the City game, he had just one session and a half; he worked for us with half a session and then the day before the game. Then we give him 45 minutes against City.

"The idea is to build a bit of physical condition. We tried to prioritize this kind of thing. We need Moi to be fit for the first game of the league against City. We need him when the official games are here. We think about this kind of thing."

On Jackson, he added: "Nicolas, this morning, had his first session with us even if the session was very light because we play tomorrow and played less than 48 hours ago. So this morning's session was very, very, very light but at least he worked with us. That is important. And for the position, I see Nicolas as a striker."

On using Jackson as a winger, he finished: "For a moment of the season, all of them can play in different positions. The other day, Misha (Mudryk) played on the right, just to see something. That can happen. I know Misha is better on the left side than the right side. Nicolas is a number nine but if we need him out on the wing, he will be a winger."