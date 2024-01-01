Maresca happy Chelsea sitting fourth for international break

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is happy with his team after their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

The Blues players leave for the international break sitting in fourth place.

Maresca said, "When we started the season with some of us or in general you think the second international break you are in fourth and the team are playing the way we're playing and learning to play a different kind of game, for sure it is something that I am very happy.

"Seven games, 14 points is important but for me it's also important to see the way we get 14 points and it has been in different ways, home and away, team like today who sit back and is difficult, team who try to be aggressive and you have to use different weapons. I think in general we are very happy where we are but for sure we can do many things better.

"The fans today were unbelievable. I felt in that moment we needed a little bit more and the fans today have been and today has been top."