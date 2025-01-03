Maresca facing huge decision on Chelsea signing Anselmino

Tribal Football
Maresca to make huge decision on Chelsea signing Anselmino who could slide into defence
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has a huge decision to make on new signing Aaron Anselmino .

The young defender completed a £15.6m transfer to Chelsea in August but immediately returned to Boca Juniors on a loan deal. He has now arrived in West London and will join training with Enzo Maresca's team from next week. 

Maresca will consider whether the 19-year-old, who has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, can automatically earn a place in his backline due to the club's current injury crisis. 

Argentine legend Juan Roman Riquelme and Boca president told <i>ESPN</i>: “He has developed a lot. With the growth, the head that he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer.

"He is going to be a player for the national team. He is going to compete with the centre-backs.”

