Chelsea welcome Anselmino as he touches down in London

Chelsea have confirmed Aaron Anselmino's recall to London.

The defender has flown to London from Argentina after his loan with Boca Juniors was cut short last week.

He will now be added to Chelsea's squad for the second-half of the season. With Boca he made 18 appearances during his loan spell.

Before boarding his flight yesterday, Anselmino told local reporters: “Everything happened to me quickly, very suddenly. I was in the National Team and I didn’t know if I had to travel or stay. They told me that they wanted to have me in their ranks.

“I spoke with Román (Riquelme, Boca president) on the day of the sale. He called me on the phone and congratulated me. He is a person that I respect and admire a lot,

“(I’m) happy for this new opportunity. It is something dreamed of for anyone. I am very excited.”