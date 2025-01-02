Anselmino discusses Chelsea decision ahead of boarding jet

Aaron Anselmino is flying to London today to join Chelsea.

The defender's loan with Boca Juniors has been cut short so he can join Chelsea for the second-half of the Premier League season.

The youngster was originally signed last year and loaned back to Boca for the season.

He is now en route to England and told reporters at his local airport on Thursday: “Everything happened to me quickly, very suddenly. I was in the National Team and I didn’t know if I had to travel or stay. They told me that they wanted to have me in their ranks.

“I spoke with Román (Riquelme, Boca president) on the day of the sale. He called me on the phone and congratulated me. He is a person that I respect and admire a lot,

“(I’m) happy for this new opportunity. It is something dreamed of for anyone. I am very excited.”