Liverpool defender Robertson: We were always in control of Chelsea

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson says victory over Chelsea was deserved.

The Reds stay top of the table after Sunday's 2-1 win.

Robertson later said: "It is always like that - two good teams going at it. We have had good games over the years against them. It is always difficult.

"It took us a little time to get going but once we did I think we were quite comfortable in the first half. In the second we defended really well and limited them.

"After the last international break we let ourselves down against Nottingham Forest and we were determined to put that right and I think we did that.

"There are different ways to win and today was one we had to grind out. We have played better this season but we got two crucial goes and defended well for the most part."