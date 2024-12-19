Maresca "excited" about his Chelsea after Conference triumph

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says victory over Shamrock Rovers has left him "excited".

Marc Guiu scored a hat-trick as Chelsea won their Europa Conference League tie 5-1 on Thursday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca later said: "Very excited, first of all with the performance, with the result. Once again I think they show how serious they are, how professional they are.

"In this kind of game sometimes it's easy to drop, but first of all they know that they are not allowed to drop, and second, we need to show that we are serious, we are professional, and once again I think they show that.

"And then, yeah, it's been a good chance for the young players, some of them, so we are very happy.

"I think now that we are in the next round, we have to be focused on the next round, and then if we are able to win, go in the next, but thinking to play the final or to win this competition when you have still five or six games to go, I don't think it's the correct thing."