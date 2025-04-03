Enzo Fernandez joins Di Matteo and Poyet in Chelsea's esteemed ranks

Enzo Fernandez has become the third Chelsea midfielder to score home and away against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League season.

The Argentine secured all three points for the Blues with his 50th-minute strike as Spurs were defeated 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Thanks to his heroics, the South American etched his name into Chelsea’s folklore in the English top flight with his unique achievement.

Roberto Di Matteo first accomplished this feat during the 1996-97 season, followed by Gus Poyet who matched it in the 1998-99 season.

Chelsea climbed to fourth with the result and will face Brentford in their next outing on Sunday.