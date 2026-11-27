Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has played down rumours of Erling Haaland being unhappy at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland cut a downbeat figure after City's 2-2 midweek UEFA Champions League draw with Napoli as he admitted he had 'no idea' what was behind their stuttering form.

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City are on the road at Arsenal this weekend and Maresca claimed there are no concerns over Haaland's motivation to face the Gunners.

"Erling is a winner. It's normal he's not happy when we don't win games, but not just Erling, everyone.

"Remember just a few weeks ago he was dancing inside the pitch. You can write and think many different things.

"Erling is upset. I'm upset because we're not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That's why I need to maintain the balance."

Haaland will be hoping to continue his superb record against Mikel Arteta's team with six Premier League games against them as a City player.