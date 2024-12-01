Maresca delighted with "open minded: Chelsea striker Jackson

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with the attitude of Nicolas Jackson.

Maresca says Jackson has embraced his methods ever since his arrival and has thrived in the Italian's system as a consequence.

"He is doing very well with us,' Maresca said. "Since we started, he has been open minded in what we ask him, and sometimes we require different things from him.

"He’s has an open mind and wants to learn and he’s doing very well, not just in goals and assists, but also the way he works off the ball. The way he presses, he is always aggressive and we are very happy."

Maresca also said: "He is already good - good enough for us - but like all players, there are many things he can do better.

"For sure, this season he’s had one-v-one chances he has missed - that can happen - but he can improve that area. He can be a bit more brave on the ball when we need to link with him but overall there are many areas he’s already improved a lot."

