Maresca delighted with Chelsea victory: Palmer the reason pay to watch

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was left pleased with victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

The Blues were again impressive for their 2-1 win, with Cole Palmer scoring the decisive goal for the hosts.

Maresca later said, "It was a different kind of game compared to the rest. We know how strong they are and how good they are. We had some good moments on the ball, very happy overall."

On Palmer, he said: "It is the reason why people pay, they want to see that kind of player. We are very happy to have him."

On the team's overall performance, Maresca also stated: "I am always concerned. We can attack better and defend better. We started three months ago so I am very happy where we are now. The important thing is the feeling is good."

"We play nine games already. I am not looking at the table at the moment. If you do that sometimes you can be confused.

"The players are understanding every day what we are working for. The fans can enjoy and dream. Us as a club and as players, we need to understand there are many things we can do better."

