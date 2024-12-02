Maresca declares Chelsea "very good on and off ball" for victory over Villa

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted with his team this weekend.

The West London club were at their very best, beating Aston Villa 3-0 at home on Sunday.

The Blues wrapped up a comfortable win against a fellow top four contender, leaving Maresca pleased.

He stated post-game: "It was a very good performance on and off the ball, I think we competed quite well. We are doing that since we started, sometimes better and sometimes worse. I said many times, I think we are in the right direction."

On it being a stop forward, he added: "To be honest, I do not know. I said after the Leicester game; no matter who the other team is, it is important to try and play in the way we want to on and off the ball.

"When we do this and we get three points, we are for sure happy. I think the performance was very good and the way we prepared the game. They are a very difficult team, they are top defensively.

"It's not easy to find space. They don't press so you have to be patience. We were very aggressive. Nicolas Jackson scored a goal but what he was doing off the ball is what we need."

On his team being title contenders, he finished: "I do not agree with that. We are not ready to compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and City for many reasons. Because we win today, I am not going to change my idea. We are not ready for that.

"The good thing is we are improving. Soon, hopefully we can be there."

