Emery says Villa must not dwell on Chelsea defeat

Aston Villa must rediscover their consistency in all areas to save their season.

That is the view of manager Unai Emery, who spoke after his team’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

The Midlands club have now gone several games without a win in all competitions, derailing their hopes of finishing in the top four.

“Thank you to our supporters because they are here with us trying to transmit their energy,” Emery said after the game.

“We are disappointed with the result. Chelsea are getting better and getting stronger than last year.

“Today, in the match we tested it, but we have to keep going in the league. We have to keep the consistency we had before.

“We lost one opportunity in this match but we have another one on Wednesday.

“We are not in a spell of good results, but each match is an opportunity to come back with a good result and hopefully we can do it on Wednesday against Brentford with our supporters in Villa Park.”

