Chelsea midfielder Palmer "sure of top four finish"
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer says they can be proud of victory over Aston Villa.

The Blues were rarely tested for Sunday's 3-0 win.

Palmer said later: "Aston Villa are a good team so to win and go higher up the table is good. 

"I think if I go out and enjoy my football, the goals and assists will come. It's all down to the manager, the desire that he puts into the sessions and what the players give to him.

"If we keep winning, I'm sure we'll be near the top four. We're just trying to keep going and win plenty of games."

