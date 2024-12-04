Maresca declares "Chelsea are back" after victory at Southampton

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was left delighted with their 5-1 win at Southampton on Wednesday.

Chelsea took advantage of the 39th minute dismissal of Jack Stephens on the night.

The away support chanted "we've got our Chelsea back" and Maresca said: "It was a very good feeling especially because you can see that they are happy. That is our target and why we work every day, to keep them happy. Tonight was a very good feeling and especially the one that they can see Chelsea is back, this is the important thing.

"I'm very happy with the five we scored but I'm not happy about the first 10 or 15 minutes when we struggled. The reason why we struggled is because we prepared the game to press them man-to-man but in the first 15 or 20 minutes, we were not pressing them man-to-man. This is a team that if you don't go man-to-man, then you struggle to recover the ball.

"Then after that, we adjusted that and the game was much better. But we could score more, but five goals is enough.

"We said, if you remember from the beginning of the season, the way we played with the two wingers, the two attacking midfielders and the No.9 are in charge of the goals. You can see the goals from Noni (Madueke), from Cole (Palmer), from Jadon (Sancho), from Nico (Jackson), Christo (-pher Nkunku) - they are all attacking players and it's a good feeling that all of them can be involved in the goals.

"I think there are just three or four teams that have conceded less than us. So we are very happy."