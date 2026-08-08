Having previously had interest from Real Madrid, Rodri, 30, has decided to prioritise a move to Barcelona following their approach.
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It’s been widely reported that Hansi Flick’s LaLiga champions have had an initial bid of £43 million rejected by Man City.
According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona remain in talks with Man City and are already preparing a second offer for the midfielder.
It’s understood that the Catalan club are keen on getting this deal over the line as soon as possible, and believe an offer closer to £60 million would do just that.