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Barcelona prepare improved Rodri bid as Man City talks continue

Barcelona prepare improved Rodri bid as Man City talks continue
Barcelona prepare improved Rodri bid as Man City talks continueREUTERS

Barcelona are reportedly looking to get a deal over the line for Man City superstar Rodri over the line at a rapid pace.

Having previously had interest from Real Madrid, Rodri, 30, has decided to prioritise a move to Barcelona following their approach.

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It’s been widely reported that Hansi Flick’s LaLiga champions have had an initial bid of £43 million rejected by Man City.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona remain in talks with Man City and are already preparing a second offer for the midfielder.

It’s understood that the Catalan club are keen on getting this deal over the line as soon as possible, and believe an offer closer to £60 million would do just that.

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LaLigaRodriBarcelonaManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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