Barcelona are reportedly looking to get a deal over the line for Man City superstar Rodri over the line at a rapid pace.

Having previously had interest from Real Madrid, Rodri, 30, has decided to prioritise a move to Barcelona following their approach.

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It’s been widely reported that Hansi Flick’s LaLiga champions have had an initial bid of £43 million rejected by Man City.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona remain in talks with Man City and are already preparing a second offer for the midfielder.

It’s understood that the Catalan club are keen on getting this deal over the line as soon as possible, and believe an offer closer to £60 million would do just that.